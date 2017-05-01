Question From:

Lynda in Reservoir , Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Corymbia Ficufolia has been planted in my front garden by the builder, at the moment it is a baby approx 5ft tall. I have been told by friends it is a massive tree and as my front garden is tiny I think I should remove it It is also close to my concrete driveway. If I remove it what do I do with it and when do I remove it. I would love a smaller tree that will provide some shade and privacy , I was thinking of a Crepe Myrtle (Indian Summer) ? Can you please advise me as i think i should prepare in the near future,. ?

Type of Plant (if known):

Corymbia Ficufolia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Too Big

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

10 months ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

inground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Lynda, Can you give me the size of your front yard in feet or metres and how far this tree is from your driveway? This particular tree is not usually problematic and it is very beautiful when in flower. It also feeds many native bird species. Crepe myrtles are far more troublesome than this gum tree. Maybe keep the tree and change your friends instead. Don

Comments