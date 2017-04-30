Don’s Expert Answers: Cherry Blossom Tree has not flowered and orange coloured patches appearing on trunk and branches

Question From:

Mel in Prahran, VIC Victoria

Nature of problem:

Cherry Blossom Tree has not flowered and orange coloured patches appearing on trunk and branches

Type of Plant (if known):

Japanese Cherry Blossom Tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No flowering and white and orange patches on tree

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Unsure

How often do you water the plant:

I moved in to the property about 14 months ago, I began to water the garden every second day over summer this year. My neighbour noted that the tree had previously had issues about 3 years ago with owner, 2 years ago the other owner had issues but had a water system that would ensure the tree was watered regularly. The last time there was some flowering noted was in September/October 2015.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 hours?

How long since you planted it:

The tree has been planted more then 3 years ago.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

I have not fertilised it in the last 14 months, not sure about previous owners.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground. The previous owner had covered the soil with plastic sheet and then placed white rocks over that.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

No treatment yet.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Just want to know if the tree can be salvaged and if so, how best to maintain and care for it.

Thanks! 🙂

Answer:

Hi Mel, I doubt that you can save it. The plastic under the gravel is a death warrant: it prevents air from getting to the roots, which leads to root rot etc etc. Remove the tree, remove the plastic, and get a new tree. Sorry to be so honest, Don.

Comments