Don’s Expert Answers: Can’t remember variety

Hi I don’t have a problem with a plant. Many years ago you suggested what was the best type of avocado for the tropics. I purchased and planted one but I cannot remember the variety. The tree we have has now produced some great fruit and I would like to put another one in.

Hoping you can help me,

Thanks Susan

Answer:

Hi Susan, Walden is probably the best Avocado variety for the tropics. Don

Comments