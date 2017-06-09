Don’s Expert Answers: Can’t remember variety

Question From:
Susan Valeriano in Tully , Tully Queensland
Nature of problem:
Can’t remember variety
Type of Plant (if known):
Avocado
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
N/A
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
N/A
How often do you water the plant:
N/A
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
N/A
How long since you planted it:
N/A
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
N/A
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
N/A
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
N/A
What other treatments have you given the plant:
N/A
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi I don’t have a problem with a plant. Many years ago you suggested what was the best type of avocado for the tropics. I purchased and planted one but I cannot remember the variety. The tree we have has now produced some great fruit and I would like to put another one in.
Hoping you can help me,
Thanks Susan
Answer:
Hi Susan, Walden is probably the best Avocado variety for the tropics. Don