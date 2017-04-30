Don’s Expert Answers: Can’t find the Murraya plant in the US

Question From:

Lars Hansson in Los Angeles, Los Angeles International

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Gentlemen,

I see the Murraya hedges in Sydney all the time and would like to plant one in Los Angeles.

Would you by chance know of a grower or a nursery in the US that carries this plant?

Thank you

Lars Hansson

