Don’s Expert Answers: Can Lemon And Lime Trees Cross Pollinate When Planted Too Close

Question From:

Henrietta DeBruin in Broken Head, Byron Bay New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Can Lemon And Lime Trees Cross Pollinate When Planted Too Close

Type of Plant (if known):

Lime tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Limes tree has fruit that look like lemons, size and colour

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Wet

How often do you water the plant:

Twice a week if weather is warm.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Most of the day.

How long since you planted it:

Two years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, general fruit fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out doors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

We have planted six fruit trees, 3 lemon and 3 lime. (2 rows of three) They are planted appr 1.5m apart, in the order of lemon, lime and lemon. The lime tree has produced fruit that looks like lemons.

Answer:

Hi Henrietta, When all trees cross pollinate, only the resulting seeds are affected – the parent trees remain unchanged,. All citrus can and will naturally hybridise, producing new varieties. So what is the difference between a lemon and a lime? the answer is about 4-5 weeks. Limes are only limes while they are unripe and green…as soon as they ripen, they are in effect, lemons: both looking and tasting like lemons. The lime flavour is only evident while the fruit are green. So pick them earlier while they are still green. Don

Comments