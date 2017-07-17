Don’s Expert Answers: Can Lemon And Lime Trees Cross Pollinate When Planted Too Close

Question From:
Henrietta DeBruin in Broken Head, Byron Bay New South Wales

Nature of problem:
Can Lemon And Lime Trees Cross Pollinate When Planted Too Close

Type of Plant (if known):
Lime tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Limes tree has fruit that look like lemons, size and colour

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Wet

How often do you water the plant:
Twice a week if weather is warm.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Most of the day.

How long since you planted it:
Two years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes, general fruit fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out doors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
We have planted six fruit trees, 3 lemon and 3 lime. (2 rows of three) They are planted appr 1.5m apart, in the order of lemon, lime and lemon. The lime tree has produced fruit that looks like lemons.

Answer:
Hi Henrietta, When all trees cross pollinate, only the resulting seeds are affected – the parent trees remain unchanged,. All citrus can and will naturally hybridise, producing new varieties. So what is the difference between a lemon and a lime? the answer is about 4-5 weeks. Limes are only limes while they are unripe and green…as soon as they ripen, they are in effect, lemons: both looking and tasting like lemons. The lime flavour is only evident while the fruit are green. So pick them earlier while they are still green. Don

