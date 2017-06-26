Don’s Expert Answers: Bumps on lilipili cascade

Question From:

Jacky Matheson in Nelson Bay, Nelson Bay New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Bumps on lilipili cascade

Type of Plant (if known):

Lilipili cascade

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Bumps on leaves and curling

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Rains 3 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

3 hours filtered sun

How long since you planted it:

A year

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Jacky, These are lillypilly psyllids attacking your Cascade. You are on the coast with infertile, sandy soils and don’t water the plant, if I understand you correctly. Lillypillies come from rainforest areas where there is much more rainfall and the fertile soil holds water much better. Thus the plant’s growing conditions are not all that good: hence the psyllid attacks on a struggling plant. Use a soil wetting agent such as Scotts Everydrop, and then water the plant for 15 minutes once a week from May to September and twice a week from October to April. Mulch the soil around it and fertilise it with Osmocote for Natives every year in September. With better care, the plant should recover in about 6 months. Don

