Don’s Expert Answers: Blueberry Ash appears to be dying

Question From:
April Xu in Caringbah, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Blueberry Ash appears to be dying
Type of Plant (if known):
Blueberry Ash
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves going brown and dry
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Black soil and planted with garden soil bagged from Flower Power
How often do you water the plant:
In dry times once a week plus rain
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Summer about 10hrs winter about 8
How long since you planted it:
12~14 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
sseasol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
The tree was doing fine but over the last few months appears to hack decline in health.
The land has a slight slop, nothing else has vever been planted in the location only grass.
Answer:
Hi April, the tree appears doomed. I have no idea what went wrong, particularly since I can’t see the base of the plant. All that I can suggest is that you plant another one somewhere else. Don