Don’s Expert Answers: Blueberry Ash appears to be dying

Question From:

April Xu in Caringbah, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Blueberry Ash appears to be dying

Type of Plant (if known):

Blueberry Ash

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves going brown and dry

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Black soil and planted with garden soil bagged from Flower Power

How often do you water the plant:

In dry times once a week plus rain

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Summer about 10hrs winter about 8

How long since you planted it:

12~14 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

sseasol

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The tree was doing fine but over the last few months appears to hack decline in health.

The land has a slight slop, nothing else has vever been planted in the location only grass.

Answer:

Hi April, the tree appears doomed. I have no idea what went wrong, particularly since I can’t see the base of the plant. All that I can suggest is that you plant another one somewhere else. Don

