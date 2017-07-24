Don’s Expert Answers: Ant nests at base of Lilly Pillies

Question From:

Trent in Bethania, Logan Queensland

Nature of problem:

Ant nests at base of Lilly Pillies

Type of Plant (if known):

Lilly Pilly Cascade

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Ant nests at base of each plant

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay mulched

How often do you water the plant:

Fortnightly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Half day summer, no sun in winter

How long since you planted it:

3 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Osmacote for trees and shrubs in Autumn

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Pyrethrum

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Just looking for a remedy for the ant nests that won’t affect the Lilly Pilly root system or plant.

Ants are everywhere in my garden roof and walls.

Not many in house.

All coming from these nests under Lilly Pillies.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks for your time.

Answer:

Hi Trent, Without visiting your place, I am reluctant to advise you what to do. You are best advised to get an environmentally careful Pest Control company in to fix things and get a termite inspection as well while they are there. The termites and the ants are not linked…It is just a good idea in Logan to check. Don

