Don’s Expert Answers: advice please on plant choice

Sarah Veitch in Kiewa, Kiewa Victoria
advice please on plant choice
hedging
poor drainage
clay
can irrigate if required
full sun
not planted yet
no
outdoors
ground
n/a
Hi, Can you please advise what hedging/privacy screen plant choice may suit the following conditions?
Clay soil, poor drainage, full sun, frost (northeast vic). Ideally fire retardant and low maintenance. Thanks in advance.
Hi Sarah, You really need local advice on this. Soil conditions, rainfall etc change from area to area. Walk around your block to see which hedges you like. Pop into the garden/s and ask the people what sort of hedge they have, or ask for a small sample from the plant and take it to your local nursery for identification. The local nursery horticulturists should be able to show you the best plants for hedges in your local area. Local knowledge is always best. Don