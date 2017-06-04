Don’s Expert Answers: advice please on plant choice

Question From:

Sarah Veitch in Kiewa, Kiewa Victoria

Nature of problem:

advice please on plant choice

Type of Plant (if known):

hedging

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

poor drainage

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

can irrigate if required

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

full sun

How long since you planted it:

not planted yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

n/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi, Can you please advise what hedging/privacy screen plant choice may suit the following conditions?

Clay soil, poor drainage, full sun, frost (northeast vic). Ideally fire retardant and low maintenance. Thanks in advance.

Answer:

Hi Sarah, You really need local advice on this. Soil conditions, rainfall etc change from area to area. Walk around your block to see which hedges you like. Pop into the garden/s and ask the people what sort of hedge they have, or ask for a small sample from the plant and take it to your local nursery for identification. The local nursery horticulturists should be able to show you the best plants for hedges in your local area. Local knowledge is always best. Don

